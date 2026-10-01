Pentagon did not invite key allies to NATO meeting – Politico

The Trump administration did not invite several key allies to the meeting of NATO member countries, which will take place next month.

This is discussed in a Politico article, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The planned meeting in Poland, led by Elbridge Colby, head of the Pentagon's Policy Directorate, is in fact a working group focused on the future of NATO, according to six diplomats familiar with the preparations."

"However, many countries that did not receive invitations—including the United Kingdom, France, and the Baltic states—spend significant amounts on defense and play a key role in NATO. That is why their diplomats are wondering why they were left out of the meeting," the publication writes.

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Concerns

They fear that the administration is favoring some allies over others, which could further divide the Alliance, which is already facing escalating Russian aggression and dwindling weapons stockpiles.

"We're doing everything that's asked of us," said a representative of one of the allied countries that wasn't invited. "We're trying to understand what the criteria and purpose of these meetings are. So far, we've been told almost nothing."

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