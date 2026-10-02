Russian overnight attack on Rivne region: civilian enterprise damaged, people evacuated

On the night of September 30, Russian invaders attacked the Rivne Oblast. A civilian enterprise sustained damage as a result of the strike.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RMA Chief Oleksandr Koval.

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According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

Residents were evacuated from their homes due to a fire

As a result of the fire, residents of nearby buildings were evacuated. Emergency services are on the scene.

Information regarding the consequences of the attack is still being clarified.

Read more: Nighttime attack on Rivne region: woman was injured, and her house was damaged

What led up to this?

Following an overnight airstrike on September 28, a private residential building was damaged in the Rivne region. According to Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional State Administration, no one was injured. Emergency services were on the scene.

On September 29, Russia attacked the region again. The strike damaged civilian heavy equipment, which then caught fire. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

On September 30, in the morning and afternoon, the region came under attack again. Civilian infrastructure was damaged in the northern part of Rivne Oblast, but no one was injured.

On October 1, a 36-year-old woman was injured in yet another nighttime attack. Her private home was damaged, and she sustained injuries to her shoulders and face and was hospitalized.

In addition, a production facility belonging to a civilian enterprise in the Kostopil community was damaged as a result of yet another strike. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

Read more: Nighttime attack on Rivne region: woman was injured, and her house was damaged