There were 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours. Russian Federation carried out most attacks in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, 207 combat engagements were recorded on the front line. The enemy launched its most intense attacks in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi sectors.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Yesterday, the enemy carried out 95 air strikes, during which it dropped 284 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 8,891 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,705 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, 41 of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

The following settlements, in particular, came under enemy fire:

Tovstodubove, Sopych, Bachivsk, Potapivka, Korenok, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna, Kucherivka, Malushyne, Buvaline, Svoboda, Bunyachyne, Kruzhok, Bezsalivka, Volfyne, Novokostiantynivka, Rohizne, Khotin, Pysarivka, Ivolzhanske, Korchakivka, Khrapivshchyna, Maryine, Sadky, Mogrytsia, Myropillia in the Sumy region;

Khrinivka and Klyusi in the Chernihiv region.

The settlements of Rozhkovychi, Yastrubshchyna, Sumy and Osoivka were hit by air strikes.

Combat operations

Over the past 24 hours, no enemy assault operations were recorded in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. The aggressor carried out five air strikes using 10 guided bombs and carried out 151 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, four of which involved the use of MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled 11 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance near Lyman, Vovchansk, Chaikivka and towards the settlements of Mala Vovcha and Radkivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made one attempt to improve its positions by launching an assault towards Novoosynove.

Attempts to breach our defences were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers attacked three times in the areas of Nadiya, Novoselivka and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out seven assaults near the settlements of Ozerne, Yampil, Kryva Luka and towards Piskunivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 27 attacks were recorded. The invaders carried out offensive operations in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Sofiivka, Vilne and towards Osykove and Hruzke.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war amount to approximately 1,537,390 personnel (+1,520 over the past day), 12,388 tanks, 50,592 artillery systems, and 25,471 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

The enemy carried out thirty attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas around the settlements of Krasnopodillia, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Svitle, Vodyanske, Molodetske and towards Hannivka, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne and Serhiivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, according to updated information, the enemy launched a single attack in the Ternove area.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers attacked our defenders’ positions five times. The enemy attempted to advance in the vicinity of Huliaipole and towards Rizdvyanka, Dolynka and Yegorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted three times to improve their positions, attacking towards Pavlivka and Primorsky.

In the Dnipro sector, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Read more: Defense Forces struck "Rubicon" unit’s UAV storage facility and rocket and artillery weapons warehouse, - General Staff

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck three UAV command posts, five areas where enemy personnel were concentrated and another key enemy target.

In total, the Russian invaders’ losses over the past day amount to 1,520 personnel. Seven armoured combat vehicles, 37 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, seven ground-based robotic systems, 1,470 unmanned aerial vehicles, 422 enemy vehicles and six units of specialist equipment were also destroyed.