On September 30 and during the night of September 30 into October 1, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a number of targets belonging to the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

A facility used for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs was struck in the area of occupied Donetsk.

An enemy UAV command post was also struck in the Pokrovsk area.

"A warehouse containing rocket and artillery weapons was struck in the Verkhnokamianka area of Luhansk Oblast.

In addition, an area where Russian units had concentrated weapons and military equipment was struck in the Tymoshivka area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy’s attempts to advance in Lyman sector have been halted. Heaviest fighting is taking place in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, – General Staff

"Rubicon" depot

It was also confirmed that on September 23, 2026, the UAV storage depots of the "Rubicon" unit in the Volnovakha area of Donetsk Oblast were destroyed.

Read more: Record losses for Russia: In September, occupiers lost 46,230 troops, - General Staff