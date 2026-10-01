Enemy’s attempts to advance in Lyman sector have been halted. Heaviest fighting is taking place in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, 209 combat engagements between the Defence Forces and Russian occupiers were recorded on the front line.

This is according to a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 22 missile strikes and 78 air strikes, including the dropping of 277 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 7,650 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,656 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.



In the Sumy region, the settlements of Havrylivska Sloboda, Mala Korchakivka, Pysarivka, Korenok, Maryine, Ulanove and Ivolzhanske came under enemy artillery fire. The area around the town of Sumy was hit by an air strike.

Enemy casualties

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck one area where enemy personnel were concentrated and two enemy command posts.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war amount to approximately 1,535,870 personnel (+1,900 over the past day), 12,388 tanks, 50,555 artillery systems, and 25,464 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

Combat operations

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the invaders launched three attacks in the areas of Bachivsk, Bunyachyne and Sadkiv.



In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, Ukrainian units repelled 13 enemy attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Hrafske, Symynivka, Mala Vovcha, Kozacha Lopana, Ternove and Izbytske.



In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched two attacks in the areas of Novoplatonivka and Kupiansk.



Attempts to advance were halted in the Lyman sector, where our defenders repelled six attacks in the areas of Drobysheve, Novoselivka, Derylove and Lyman.



In the Sloviansk sector, the invaders launched two attacks in the areas of Yampil and Piskunivka.



In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Yurkivka.

Read: Enemy ‘Pantsir-S2’ air defence system, command posts and UAV launch sites destroyed – General Staff

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 16 attacks were recorded. The occupiers carried out assault operations in the areas of Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Dovha Balka, Mykolaipillia and Petrivka.



In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 33 attacks. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of Serhiivka and Molodetskyi, whilst also carrying out assaults in the directions of Hulyve, Svitle, Novomykolaivka, Vilne, Kucherove Yar, Stepy, Bilytske and Vodyanske.

Read more: Enemy UAV warehouse, command and observation post, and support facilities have been struck, - General Staff

On the Oleksandrivka front, the enemy launched two attacks towards the village of Berezove.



In the Huliaipil sector, six attacks by the invaders were repelled in the areas of Charivne, Kopaniv and Verkhnia Tersa.



In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsk sectors, the occupiers did not carry out any active offensive operations over the past 24 hours.



In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the situation remains largely unchanged. No signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.