Record losses for Russia: In September, occupiers lost 46,230 troops, - General Staff

In September, Russian military personnel losses reached 46,230. This is the highest monthly figure in 2026.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to inflict systematic and significant losses in personnel and equipment on the Russian occupation forces along the entire front line," the statement reads.

It is noted that the September figure set an all-time record for the entire year of 2026, surpassing the previous peak values from the summer campaign.

Trends in enemy personnel losses:

January: 31,710;

February: 26,090;

March: 31,960;

April: 32,980;

May: 33,760;

June: 39,290;

July: 42,860;

August: 42,020;

September: 46,230.

Compared to the first month of the year—January, when the losses totaled 31,710 people—this figure increased by 14,520 people, or 45.8 percent, in September.

Read more: New record for AFU: 2,090 invaders eliminated in single day! Total combat losses for the Russian Federation since the start of the war: approximately 1,531,060 personnel, 12,385 tanks, 50,477 artillery systems, and 25,450 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

According to the Ukrainian side, this trend indicates an increase in the intensity of combat operations and the effectiveness of strikes against Russian troops.

"Every attempt by the enemy to put pressure on our positions results in disproportionate medical and irreplaceable losses for them," the General Staff emphasized.

Background

As of the morning of October 1, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded or killed 1,535,870 Russian occupiers since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Read more: Unmanned systems forces eliminated more than 13,000 occupiers in September, - Madyar