In September, the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces killed or neutralized 13,358 enemy servicemen. This is 25.35% more than in August, when the corresponding figure was 11,010.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Robert Brovdi (Madyar), commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

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"In September, the "Birds" successfully struck an enemy target on average every 42 seconds. A total of 61,449 targets were recorded as hit during the month.

At the same time, the enemy’s manpower decreased by one unit every 194 seconds—that is, approximately every 3 minutes and 14 seconds. The total number of such losses, according to data provided by the USF, amounted to 13,358 personnel.

Average daily losses increased compared to August

The average daily rate of enemy personnel losses verified by the Delta system in September was 445 personnel. In August, this figure stood at 355 personnel per day.

The USF noted that, according to their assessment, this monthly figure corresponds to the full combat strength of one enemy battalion per day.

At the same time, the report notes that during October, the enemy’s troop strength in the combat zone may increase alongside their losses.

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