Two men opened fire in park in Uzhhorod and attempted to flee - police. PHOTO

In Uzhhorod, law enforcement officers detained two local residents following a shooting in Bozdosh Park. According to the police, the men attempted to flee the scene in a Tesla, but were stopped on a neighbouring street.

As reported by Censor.NET, this information was provided by the Transcarpathian Regional Police.

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According to law enforcement, a report of gunshots in Bozdosh Park was received via the 102 emergency line the previous day at 18:03. Eyewitnesses said that the men who had fired the shots were trying to flee in a Tesla.

A patrol from the Security Police Department responded to the call. The suspected shooters were detained on a neighbouring street. No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

During a search of the stopped car, police officers found a pistol and a Flobert-calibre revolver. As the police noted, no special permit is required to purchase such weapons.









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The detainees were two local residents aged 23 and 33. They were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and placed in a temporary detention centre.

Investigators have classified the men’s actions under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – hooliganism committed with the use of a weapon.

Law enforcement officers are currently preparing the necessary documentation to notify the detainees of the charges against them and to determine a preventive measure. The investigation is ongoing.

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