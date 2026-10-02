Strike on Russian oil infrastructure: DIU reported that oil refinery in Volgograd and "Samara" station had been hit

Operators from the Department of Active Operations and the Department of Unmanned Systems of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as part of a joint deep-strike operation with the Defense Forces, struck an oil refinery in Volgograd.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate’s Telegram channel.

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On October 2, 2026, operators from the Department of Active Operations and the Department of Unmanned Systems of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as part of a joint deepstrike operation with other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, struck an oil refinery in Volgograd, russia. The "Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka" refinery is one of the key facilities in the aggressor state’s fuel and energy complex, which fuels the criminal war against Ukraine. The strike on the refinery caused a massive fire visible from dozens of kilometers away.

In addition, specialists from the DIU and the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the "Samara" linear production and dispatch station—one of the key facilities for the pipeline transportation and storage of Russian crude oil and petroleum products.

Read more: Ukraine has carried out strikes on Russian oil facilities and military infrastructure, - Zelenskyy