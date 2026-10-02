ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
15824 visitors online
News Drone attack on Kyiv region
250 0

Over past 24 hours, 23 civilian objects across five districts of Kyiv region have been damaged, - Kyiv RMA

23 civilian objects damaged across 5 districts in the Kyiv region.

Over the past 24 hours, 23 civilian facilities in five districts of the Kyiv region have been damaged. 

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

These include private homes, high-rise buildings, cars, a retail establishment, and a manufacturing and warehouse building.

  • Fastiv District—4 single-family homes, 2 high-rise buildings, 5 cars, and a manufacturing and warehouse building were damaged.
  • Buchansky District—a private residence and two cars were damaged.
  • Obukhiv District—3 private homes and a retail establishment were damaged.
  • Boryspil District—two private homes and a car were damaged.
  • Brovary District—a private residence was damaged.

Read more: 42 facilities in six districts of Kyiv region were damaged by Russian strikes: 6 people were injured

Author: 

Kyiv region (1212)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 