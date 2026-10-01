ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11302 visitors online
News Shelling of the Kyiv region
589 0

42 facilities in six districts of Kyiv region were damaged by Russian strikes: 6 people were injured

The aftermath of Russia’s attacks on the Kyiv region: What is known?

Russian occupiers continue to attack the Kyiv region. Six people are reported to have been injured over the past 24 hours.

This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

As a result of enemy attacks, 42 facilities in 6 districts of the region were damaged, namely:

  • Obukhiv District—24 locations: 20 private homes, a power line, a retail establishment, and 2 vehicles. One person was injured.
  • Brovary District – 5 sites: 3 private homes and 2 vehicles. 4 people were injured.
  • Bucha District – 7 sites: 5 private homes and 2 vehicles.
  • Bila Tserkva District – 3 properties: 2 private homes and an educational institution.
  • Fastiv District – 2 properties: industrial and utility buildings.
  • Boryspil District – 1 private home. One person was injured.

Read more: Enemy attacks on Kyiv region: woman injured, damage reported in five districts

Author: 

Kyiv region (1211) shoot out (19118) Bilotserkivskyy district (37) Boryspilskyy district (78) Brovarskyy district (87) Buchanskyy district (169) Obukhivskyy district (52) Fastivskyy district (72)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 