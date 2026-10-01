42 facilities in six districts of Kyiv region were damaged by Russian strikes: 6 people were injured

Russian occupiers continue to attack the Kyiv region. Six people are reported to have been injured over the past 24 hours.

This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

As a result of enemy attacks, 42 facilities in 6 districts of the region were damaged, namely:

Obukhiv District—24 locations: 20 private homes, a power line, a retail establishment, and 2 vehicles. One person was injured.

Brovary District – 5 sites: 3 private homes and 2 vehicles. 4 people were injured.

Bucha District – 7 sites: 5 private homes and 2 vehicles.

Bila Tserkva District – 3 properties: 2 private homes and an educational institution.

Fastiv District – 2 properties: industrial and utility buildings.

Boryspil District – 1 private home. One person was injured.

Read more: Enemy attacks on Kyiv region: woman injured, damage reported in five districts