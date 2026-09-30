Enemy attacks on Kyiv region: woman injured, damage reported in five districts
A woman was injured in the Boryspil district of Kyiv region during Russian attacks on the evening of 30 September.
Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Woman injured
"A woman was injured in the enemy attack in the Boryspil district. Medics provided her with the necessary care. She did not require hospitalisation," Tkachenko said.
Damage
Damage was also reported in five districts of the region:
- In the Bucha district, a townhouse, four private houses and two cars were damaged;
- in the Obukhiv district, three private houses;
- in the Bila Tserkva district, two private houses and an educational institution;
- in the Fastiv district, debris fell on a production and utility building;
- in the Boryspil district, a private residential property was damaged.
Tkachenko added that the fires caused by the attack had been extinguished or contained.
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