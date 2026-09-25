Russian forces twice attacked civilian McDonald’s warehouse in Kyiv Oblast. VIDEO
On September 25, Russian forces twice attacked a civilian warehouse in Kyiv Oblast used by a logistics partner of the American McDonald’s chain.
Kyiv Oblast Governor Tymur Tkachenko reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Aftermath of the strikes
The facility was a food warehouse with cold storage rooms in Brovary district. The first strike occurred at around 3:00 a.m.; the second came during the day.
A fire broke out after the second strike. The storage area containing the food burned down completely.
"There was no military facility here — the warehouse stored food. Everything suggests a deliberate strike on a facility linked to an American company. Today, we see especially clearly that the Russians are deliberately striking civilian infrastructure and Ukrainian and international businesses — everything that supports people’s normal daily lives," Tkachenko added.
Strikes on Kyiv on September 25
- A daytime attack damaged an office building in the Solomianskyi district, damaging its facade and shattering its windows. Four people were killed. UAV debris also damaged a business centre and a shopping mall in the district. A 22-year-old shopping mall security guard was injured.
- In the Pecherskyi district, a UAV struck a high-rise residential building between the seventh and tenth floors. A 14-year-old boy was killed.
- A Russian strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district damaged the High Council of Justice building. Six people were injured. The council temporarily suspended its work.
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