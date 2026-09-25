Occupiers continue attacking Kyiv Oblast: 11 civilian sites damaged

Kyiv Oblast has been under attack by enemy drones since early morning. Damage has been recorded in three districts.

Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Bucha district: a private property was damaged.

Fastiv district: five private houses and three cars were damaged.

Brovary district: warehouses and a private house were damaged.

Firefighters are extinguishing a fire at the warehouses.

A total of 11 sites have been damaged, all of them civilian. Fortunately, no one has been killed or injured.

Read more: War crimes in Bucha: another Russian soldier who abused civilian during occupation has been identified

Emergency services are working at the affected sites, helping people and continuing to document the consequences of the attack.

Background

Russian forces struck three districts of Kyiv Oblast overnight. Damage to industrial and civilian infrastructure was recorded. Preliminary reports indicated that no one had been injured.

See more: Russian attacks in Kyiv region: fires broke out in two districts. PHOTOS