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News Shelling of the Kyiv region
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Occupiers continue attacking Kyiv Oblast: 11 civilian sites damaged

Drone attacks damage 11 civilian sites in Kyiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast has been under attack by enemy drones since early morning. Damage has been recorded in three districts.

Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

Firefighters are extinguishing a fire at the warehouses.

A total of 11 sites have been damaged, all of them civilian. Fortunately, no one has been killed or injured.

Read more: War crimes in Bucha: another Russian soldier who abused civilian during occupation has been identified

Emergency services are working at the affected sites, helping people and continuing to document the consequences of the attack.

Background

Russian forces struck three districts of Kyiv Oblast overnight. Damage to industrial and civilian infrastructure was recorded. Preliminary reports indicated that no one had been injured.

See more: Russian attacks in Kyiv region: fires broke out in two districts. PHOTOS

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Kyiv region (1198) shoot out (19072) Brovarskyy district (86) Buchanskyy district (167) Fastivskyy district (71)
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