Russia attacked Kyiv region overnight: houses, warehouse and business have been damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops carried out strikes on three districts in the Kyiv region overnight. The attack caused damage to industrial and civilian infrastructure. According to preliminary reports, no casualties were reported.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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A timber processing plant caught fire in the Boryspil district

A timber processing plant in the Boryspil district caught fire after being hit. Rescue workers, together with local and volunteer fire brigades, are currently dismantling and dousing the structures.

A warehouse, houses and cars have been damaged

In the Brovary district, a warehouse building was damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

In the Obukhiv district, three private homes and four cars were damaged.

All emergency services are currently working at the sites of the strikes. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Details regarding the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

See more: Occupiers destroyed "Nova Poshta" branch and damaged sorting depot in Kyiv. PHOTO

Consequences of the attack

See more: Russia attacked Kyiv region with ballistic missiles and drones; damage is being recorded in three districts, and one person has been injured. PHOTOS