Russia attacked Kyiv region with ballistic missiles and drones; damage is being recorded in three districts, and one person has been injured. PHOTOS

Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region with strike drones and ballistic missiles.

The Regional State Administration's press service reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Consequences

"In the Bucha district, five private homes and a car were damaged.

One person, born in 1945, was also injured. The person was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. A fire broke out in the house, which rescue workers quickly extinguished. The necessary medical assistance was provided on the scene.



In the Fastiv district, one vehicle was damaged.



In the Boryspil district, a private home was damaged," the report states.

Eight facilities were damaged as a result of Russian strikes.

The State Emergency Service showed the aftermath of the attack in the Bucha district.







See more: Air defence forces neutralised 4 "Zircons" and 3 "Iskanders" during massive Russian attack, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Shelling on September 24