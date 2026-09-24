Occupiers destroyed "Nova Poshta" branch and damaged sorting depot in Kyiv. PHOTO
As a result of enemy strikes on the Kyiv region on the night of 24 September, Branch No. 6 was destroyed and the ‘Nova Poshta’ sorting depot in Kyiv was damaged.
This was reported by the company, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is noted that none of the staff were injured as a result of the attack. Some of the cargo was destroyed.
"We are already moving the undamaged parcels to another location. We will inform recipients of the branch number and address in due course. Nova Poshta will compensate customers for the declared value of items destroyed as a result of the attack," the statement reads.
"Nova Poshta" has already activated its backup logistics to minimise any potential delivery delays.
Clean-up operations are ongoing.
Consequences of the attack
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