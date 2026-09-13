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Occupiers struck "Nova Poshta" branch in Odesa region with jet-powered UAV: two people injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS
This evening, 12 September, Russian occupiers once again attacked the Odesa region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kipper, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that a branch of a logistics company was damaged as a result of an enemy strike by a rocket-propelled UAV. The building’s façade, windows and a lorry were damaged.
Two people were also injured.
Clean-up operations are ongoing at the scene.
The State Emergency Service noted that two local fire crews were working alongside rescue workers at the site of the strike.
As can be seen from footage of the aftermath of the attack, the building in question is a "Nova Poshta" branch.
Consequences of the strike
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