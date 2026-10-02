SSU has exposed minor who, on behalf of Russian Federation, manufactured bomb for terrorist attack in Khmelnytskyi. PHOTOS

The Security Service’s counter-intelligence unit has foiled yet another terrorist attack in Khmelnytskyi. Following pre-emptive action, a minor acting as an agent for the Russian Federation, who was planning to blow up a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has been detained.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press centre.

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Details

The investigation revealed that the suspect was to have manufactured a homemade bomb and then placed it in a hiding place for another agent – the direct perpetrator of the attack.

SSU officers detained the suspect at the city bus station as he attempted to flee the regional centre after placing the explosive in the hiding place.

According to the case file, a 16-year-old resident of Chernivtsi, who had been recruited by the enemy, was involved in preparing the attack. He came to the attention of Russian intelligence officers whilst looking for ‘easy’ money on Telegram.

After his recruitment, the Russians dispatched the agent to Khmelnytskyi. Upon arriving in the city, he purchased components to make a homemade explosive device, following instructions from his handler in the Russian Federation.

The minor then received the coordinates of a hiding place from a Russian intelligence officer, from which he was to retrieve TNT with an electric detonator to complete the explosive device.

He ‘reinforced’ the finished IED with metal nuts and stashed it in the hiding place. In addition, the agent mounted a phone camera on a tree with a remote access function for the Russian agents, so they could monitor the situation around the hiding place.

After completing his undercover mission, the suspect called a taxi and went to the local coach station to catch the first coach back to Bukovyna.

At the scene of his arrest, a smartphone containing evidence of his work for the enemy was seized.

Investigators from the Security Service informed the agent that he was suspected of high treason.

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.





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