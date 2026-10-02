Two killed and 17 injured in Kharkiv: Russians strike two city districts with KABs (updated)

During the day on October 2, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.

Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov reported this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

KAB strikes on Kharkiv

According to updated information, enemy KABs hit the Slobidskyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts of Kharkiv.

All emergency services are operating in heightened readiness mode.

Read more: One person killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv

Injured in Kharkiv

Three people were injured in enemy KAB strikes on Kharkiv.

Medics are providing all necessary assistance.

Read more: Russians attacked shopping center in Kharkiv with drone: one person was injured

UPDATE

"At one of the impact sites, a residential building has been completely destroyed, and a person may be trapped under the rubble. Two more people were injured in the enemy strike," Ihor Terekhov wrote.

According to preliminary information, one person was killed in the Nemyshlianskyi district. Six others were injured in the Slobidskyi district.

UPDATE

"The number of injured has risen to nine. Children are among them," Terekhov added.

UPDATE

▪️ In the Slobidskyi district, a strike was recorded between private homes. Around 10 residential properties, office buildings, an educational institution and at least six cars were damaged.

▪️ In the Nemyshlianskyi district, a private home was hit. Around 10 other nearby houses were damaged.

Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are ongoing.

"As of now, 17 people are known to have been injured in the Russian KAB strike on Kharkiv. A boy is among them.

One of the injured — a 48-year-old man — is currently in surgery.

Everyone is receiving the necessary medical care," Syniehubov reported.

UPDATE

"The body of another person killed in the enemy attack on the city has been found," Terekhov reported at 4:49 p.m.