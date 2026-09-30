Russians attacked shopping center in Kharkiv with drone: one person was injured

Today, September 30, Russian troops launched an attack on Kharkiv, resulting in one person being wounded.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

The enemy struck one of the shopping centers in the Kyivskyi district with a combat drone.

The extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Later, reports came in of one person injured.

See more: Russians struck Kharkiv with KABs: 25 people were injured, including children (updated). PHOTOS

Background

As a reminder, late in the evening on September 29, Russian troops attacked the Saltivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv.

Read more: Russians destroyed Epicentr in Kharkiv: one person injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS