1 279 4
Russians attacked shopping center in Kharkiv with drone: one person was injured
Today, September 30, Russian troops launched an attack on Kharkiv, resulting in one person being wounded.
This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
The enemy struck one of the shopping centers in the Kyivskyi district with a combat drone.
The extent of the damage is still being assessed.
Later, reports came in of one person injured.
Background
As a reminder, late in the evening on September 29, Russian troops attacked the Saltivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password