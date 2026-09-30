Russia attacked two districts of Kharkiv; child was injured

Late in the evening on September 30, Russian troops attacked the Saltivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on his Telegram channel.

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Strikes on two districts were reported in Kharkiv

Initially, Ihor Terekhov reported a strike on the Saltivskyi District. As a result of the attack, a child suffered an acute stress reaction.

A private home and a car were also damaged.

Later, the mayor of Kharkiv reported that an enemy strike had also been recorded in the Kyivskyi District of the city.

Earlier, on September 29, Russian forces attacked Sumy with KAB bombs: 2 people were killed and 9 others were injured, including 3 children.

Read more: Russia is waging campaign against Ukraine that combines massive strikes, sabotage, and attempts at political destabilization, - The Economist