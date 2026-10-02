Switzerland to allocate over €145 million for Ukraine’s reconstruction: eight projects to receive support

Switzerland will allocate 135 million Swiss francs, more than €145 million, to implement eight projects for Ukraine’s reconstruction. They will cover energy, public transport and water supply.

The Swiss Federal Council announced this on October 2, Censor.NET reports.

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According to the Swiss government, the projects were selected through a competitive process involving Swiss companies with branches in Ukraine. The final decision was made in cooperation with the Ukrainian government, taking into account the country’s current needs.

The selected companies must finance at least 10% of the costs of implementing their projects themselves.

"These projects should also help preserve and create jobs and improve the skills of local specialists through targeted training and Swiss expertise," the Federal Council said.

The Swiss government also expects the projects to enable the country’s companies to strengthen their operations and partnerships in Ukraine.

Switzerland already finances projects by its companies in Ukraine aimed at strengthening resilience. The Federal Council’s new decision provides support for eight additional projects.

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