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No power outages planned in Ukraine on Saturday – Ukrenergo
No electricity consumption restrictions are planned in Ukraine on Saturday, October 3. However, residents are being urged to shift the use of high-power electrical appliances to daytime hours.
National Power Company Ukrenergo reported this, Censor.NET reports.
"No restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Saturday," the company said.
Meanwhile, Ukrenergo recommends using high-power electrical appliances between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Energy specialists emphasize that the situation in the power system may change due to Russian attacks.
Ukrainians are urged to follow the latest updates on the official pages of Ukrenergo and their respective regional power distribution companies.
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