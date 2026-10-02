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250 Russian POWs. New Ukrainian ballistic missile. Putin’s statements | Romaliiska. LIVE BROADCAST
A review of the main news of recent days in Iryna Romaliiska’s program on the "Butusov Plus" channel. The focus is on Operation "Vivaldi," the capture of 250 Russian occupiers, Ukraine’s successes in developing its own ballistic missile, and another stream of threats from Putin at Valdai.
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