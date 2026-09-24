"To Moscow on missile." Will there be peace by winter? | Romaliiska. VIDEO

Journalist Iryna Romaliiska recaps the main events of recent days in her new September 24 episode, including talks on an energy ceasefire.

Watch it on Censor.NET.

Details

The episode focuses on Ukraine’s latest talks on establishing an energy ceasefire, its response to Russian attacks with jet-powered Shahed drones, and whether peace is possible under these circumstances.

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Background

On 21 September, US President Donald Trump said that Russia had lost control over its own oil refining industry because of its war against Ukraine.

On 14 September, Trump claimed that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to a mutual halt in strikes on energy facilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later responded to Trump, saying that Ukraine was prepared to refrain from striking Russian energy infrastructure if its partners guaranteed that Russia would not strike Ukraine’s.

Russian dictator’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov called a possible energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia "a good idea".

Media outlets reported that Trump planned to pressure his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to agree to a ceasefire with Russia during their face-to-face meeting in New York on 22 September. He wants Kyiv to agree to an energy ceasefire with Russia.

US Vice President JD Vance expressed cautious optimism about progress, although he described Russia’s war against Ukraine as "the most difficult international conflict" to resolve.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly called for a separate "energy ceasefire" between the two sides.

In an interview with CBC News, Zelenskyy said that he was ready to meet Putin to bring peace closer. He also outlined a condition for de-escalation: Ukraine would stop striking Russian oil refineries only in response to a similar move by Moscow.

Read more: Ukraine awaits Russia’s list of facilities to be covered by energy ceasefire – Foreign Ministry