Russian FPV drones "hunt" gas workers’ vehicles in Donetsk region

Russian forces are systematically attacking vehicles used by employees of JSC Donetskoblhaz in Kramatorsk with FPV drones. Vehicles used by the head of the local department, a repair crew and the company’s board chairman have already come under attack. No one was injured in any of these incidents.

JSC Donetskoblhaz reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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A Russian FPV drone attacked the vehicle of the head of the Kramatorsk Gas Supply and Gasification Department.

After noticing the threat, the man stopped the vehicle and managed to take cover in the nearest shelter. The drone struck the vehicle, causing significant damage to its left side. The employee was unharmed.

This was not the first attack on gas workers’ vehicles. A Russian drone previously attacked a repair crew’s vehicle while company employees were building a gas supply pipeline to a hospital’s boiler house. No one was injured in that incident either.

In addition, on September 28, an FPV drone struck the vehicle of Donetskoblhaz Board Chairman Vadym Batii as he was driving through Kramatorsk. The vehicle was damaged, but no one was injured.

"We can see that these are no longer isolated incidents. Russian FPV drones continue to hunt our company’s vehicles," Batii said.

According to him, despite the regular attacks, the company’s employees continue to carry out their work.

"Fortunately, in all these incidents, our employees survived unharmed. Equipment can be repaired or replaced; a human life cannot. Despite everything, the company continues to operate, and our gas workers continue to do their jobs," the board chairman emphasized.

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