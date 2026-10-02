ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
24564 visitors online
News Shelling of the Kyiv region
1 170 4

Enemy attacks Kyiv region: warehouses burning in Bucha district

Russian attack sparks warehouse fire in Kyiv region’s Bucha district

Warehouses were damaged in an attack by Russian occupiers on the evening of October 2 in the Bucha district of Kyiv region. A fire broke out.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Aftermath of the attack

"The enemy attack damaged warehouses and caused a fire. Emergency services are working at the scene," the statement reads.

No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

See more: Russian attack on the Kyiv region: two people injured, damage reported. PHOTOS

Author: 

Kyiv region (1212) shoot out (19130) fire (917) storage (109) Buchanskyy district (170)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 