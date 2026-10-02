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Enemy attacks Kyiv region: warehouses burning in Bucha district
Warehouses were damaged in an attack by Russian occupiers on the evening of October 2 in the Bucha district of Kyiv region. A fire broke out.
The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this, Censor.NET reports.
Aftermath of the attack
"The enemy attack damaged warehouses and caused a fire. Emergency services are working at the scene," the statement reads.
No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.
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