Enemy attacks Kyiv region: warehouses burning in Bucha district

Warehouses were damaged in an attack by Russian occupiers on the evening of October 2 in the Bucha district of Kyiv region. A fire broke out.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Aftermath of the attack

"The enemy attack damaged warehouses and caused a fire. Emergency services are working at the scene," the statement reads.

No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

See more: Russian attack on the Kyiv region: two people injured, damage reported. PHOTOS