Russians occupy Sviatopetrivka and advance near Staroukrainka in Zaporizhzhia region – DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders have occupied the settlement of Sviatopetrivka in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region and advanced near the neighboring village of Staroukrainka.
The monitoring project DeepState reported this, Censor.NET reports.
Enemy advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Sviatopetrivka and advanced near Staroukrainka," the statement reads.
Updated map
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