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News Update of DeepState map Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction
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Russians occupy Sviatopetrivka and advance near Staroukrainka in Zaporizhzhia region – DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders have occupied the settlement of Sviatopetrivka in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region and advanced near the neighboring village of Staroukrainka.

The monitoring project DeepState reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Sviatopetrivka and advanced near Staroukrainka," the statement reads.

Updated map

Update to the map of combat operations in the Zaporizhzhia sector

Read more: Enemy advances near Nykyforivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

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Zaporizhzhia region (2421) Polohivskyy district (344) Svyatopetrivka (3) Staroukrayinka (3)
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