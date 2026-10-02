Ruscists attack Dnipro: high-rise building on fire, residents being evacuated, three injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

On the evening of October 2, Russian invaders attacked Dnipro. The attack sparked a fire in an apartment building. A 77-year-old woman was injured.

Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Hanzha reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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"The enemy attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out in an apartment building. We are clarifying information about casualties," the regional administration head reported at 7:51 p.m.

He later reported that a rescue operation was underway at the site of the enemy strike. Rescuers are evacuating people from the upper floors of the damaged high-rise building.

"A 77-year-old woman was injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro. Medics are providing her with all necessary assistance," Hanzha reported at 8:23 p.m.

Hanzha later reported that three women had been injured.

"Three women are currently known to have been injured. Medics are providing them with all necessary assistance," the statement reads.

He added that the rescue operation was ongoing. Six people have already been rescued from the high-rise building.

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