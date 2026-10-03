War of annihilation. Putin is throwing caution to wind: what should front line and home front prepare for? / Uncensored. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Putin has issued a secret order to launch a no-holds-barred war against Ukraine. How will we respond? Does such an order actually exist, and what does this mean for Ukrainians?

Bogdan Butkevych, a military officer and journalist, analyses the enemy’s plans and our prospects.

Watch on Censor.NET.

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