Russians attacked the North Bridge in Kyiv: a drone struck a bridge pier, and traffic has been blocked (updated).. VIDEO

On the morning of 3 October, Russian troops attacked the Northern Bridge in Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, an enemy drone struck one of the bridge’s supports.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor, Vitalii Klitschko.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The Northern Bridge has been hit. Emergency services are heading to the scene," the statement reads.

According to eyewitness accounts, the drone struck a support pillar of the Northern Bridge directly.

Information regarding possible damage to the structure and the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

Klitschko later reported that the road surface and the trolleybus overhead wires on the North Bridge had been damaged.

"Traffic across the bridge from the left bank to the right bank has been blocked for now," the mayor emphasized.

Watch more: Fourth Russian attack on Pivdennyi Bridge, first details of Ukraine’s FP-7 ballistic missile use and €2.9 billion from EU: Top stories for October 2. VIDEO

Russians attacked the South Bridge in Kyiv: a timeline of the strikes

Between 1 and 2 October, Russian forces attacked the South Bridge in Kyiv on several occasions.

The first hits were recorded on 1 October. In the evening, the bridge came under attack again.

On 2 October, at around 05:03 a.m., another strike occurred, after which traffic across the bridge was halted.

On the evening of 2 October, the South Bridge was attacked again.

Read more: West prepares plans to evacuate its embassies from Kyiv in case of targeted Russian attacks – media