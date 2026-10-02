Fourth Russian attack on Pivdennyi Bridge, first details of Ukraine’s FP-7 ballistic missile use and €2.9 billion from EU: Top stories for October 2. VIDEO

Russia has struck Kyiv’s Pivdennyi Bridge again, and traffic across it has been completely halted. Traffic restrictions have been introduced on three other bridges during air raid alerts. The EU has provided Ukraine with a new €2.9 billion tranche under the Ukraine Facility programme. In Kharkiv, an enemy KAB strike killed two people and injured dozens.

Censor.NET has compiled the main news for October 2.

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Russians strike Kyiv’s Pivdennyi Bridge again

In the evening, the Russian army hit Kyiv’s Pivdennyi Bridge for the fourth time during a drone attack.

Bridge traffic restrictions during air raid alerts

Temporary restrictions on road traffic across bridges are in place in the capital during air raid alerts. Following several enemy attacks, Pivdennyi Bridge is completely closed to road traffic and metro trains.

Watch more: Moment of Russian strike on South Bridge in Kyiv during attack on capital. VIDEO

Russian strike on Kharkiv

Russian troops have carried out strikes on Kharkiv using guided aerial bombs. Two people are reported to have been killed, with dozens injured.

€2.9 billion from EU under Ukraine Facility

Ukraine received a further €2.9 billion in EU funding under the Ukraine Facility after meeting 10 benchmarks, three of them ahead of schedule.

Russia prepares large-scale strike on energy infrastructure

According to The New York Times, Russia is preparing a new campaign of strikes against Ukraine’s energy and water supply infrastructure, planning to use up to 1,000 missiles, drones and aerial bombs.

Read more: Piece of engine from Russian ’Shahed’ drone lies on South Bridge in Kyiv following attack. VIDEO

FP-7 targeted a facility in temporarily occupied Ukraine during its first combat launch

Ukraine’s FP-7 ballistic missile, whose first combat launch President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on October 1, targeted a facility in temporarily occupied territory.

Association of Ukrainian Cities calls on Koretskyi to unblock funds

The Association of Ukrainian Cities appealed to Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, calling on the government to immediately unblock funds needed, among other things, for winter preparations.

Other news

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine warned Western partners that Russian intelligence services had been tasked with stepping up their activities in EU and NATO countries and were preparing hybrid operations aimed at weakening support for Ukraine and the Alliance’s capabilities.

Seoul threatened Kyiv with "additional measures" unless Ukraine acknowledges a confidentiality agreement concerning the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war and issues an official apology.

A Ukrainian woman was detained at the airport in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, following a Russian request for her extradition. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry is aware of the situation and has asked Kazakhstan not to grant Russia’s request concerning the woman, who had travelled there to pick up her grandson.

The Group of Seven countries agreed to release 100 million barrels of oil and petroleum products over four months to stabilise markets amid rising prices.

Watch more: Moment of Russian strike on South Bridge in Kyiv during attack on capital. VIDEO