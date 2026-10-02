Ruscists hit Pivdennyi Bridge in Kyiv for fourth time: it is closed to traffic after previous attacks

On the evening of October 2, the Russian army hit Pivdennyi Bridge in Kyiv again during a drone attack.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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"Pivdennyi Bridge has been hit again. As a reminder, following several enemy attacks, the bridge is currently closed to road traffic and metro services.

Emergency services are heading to the scene," he wrote.

Watch more: Intimidate and paralyse: why Russia attacks Kyiv’s bridges / Uncensored. VIDEO

Strikes on a bridge in Kyiv

During the Russian attack on Kyiv on October 1, 2026, Russia carried out two drone strikes near the supporting section of Pivdennyi Bridge in Kyiv. Metro services across the bridge were temporarily suspended. As of the evening of October 1, green line trains were running between Syrets and Vydubychi stations and between Osokorky and Chervonyi Khutir stations.

That evening, a hit on the roadway of Pivdennyi Bridge was recorded. According to preliminary information, the UAV strike damaged a bridge support, a crash barrier, the roadway and the metro’s protective concrete barrier. Metro specialists are cutting power to the metro tracks. Metro and surface public transport services across the bridge have been suspended.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on October 2, another hit on Pivdennyi Bridge was reported.

Watch more: Moment of Russian strike on South Bridge in Kyiv during attack on capital. VIDEO