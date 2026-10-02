Ukraine has received €2.9 billion from EU under Ukraine Facility

Ukraine received another tranche of funding totaling 2.9 billion euros from the EU under the Ukraine Facility after meeting 10 performance indicators, three of which were achieved ahead of schedule.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

This refers to a portion of the funding already allocated under the Ukraine Facility, which became available thanks to Ukraine’s fulfillment of 10 indicators during the first and second quarters of 2026 and in previous years.

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"They pertain to the banking sector, energy, agricultural policy, transportation, and other areas. In particular, three indicators were met ahead of schedule.



Given the challenging financial situation, these funds are critical for the state’s stability, for covering key expenditures, and for enabling the allocation of more of our own resources to defense.



However, the need for funding remains critical. We are expediting the adoption of all government decisions as much as possible. We are also working with Parliament to pass the necessary bills as quickly as possible," the head of government noted.

President Zelenskyy thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the member states of the European Union for this decision.

"This is very timely support that will help ensure Ukraine's macrofinancial stability and strengthen our defense capabilities. We are working together in full coordination to implement all the agreements. I thank the European Union for its assistance and unwavering solidarity," the head of state added.

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