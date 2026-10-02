We expect all clusters in EU accession negotiations to be opened by end of year, - Deputy Prime Minister Chentsov

Ukraine expects to open all clusters in its EU accession negotiations by the end of 2026.

This was stated by Vsevolod Chentsov, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, according to Censor.NET, citing the EP.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to him, under the plan, Ukraine is set to open the remaining clusters (2–3, 4–5) by the end of 2026.

This will be possible once Hungary lifts its veto on the opening of the clusters. Hungary has committed to doing so once Ukraine adopts amendments to the Law "On Education" regarding education in the languages of national minorities.

"We are fulfilling our obligations. And this should also be reflected in the progress of accession negotiations. We expect the remaining clusters to be opened by the end of the year," said the deputy prime minister.

Read more: European Union will once again attempt to overcome Hungary’s veto on clusters for Ukraine

Background

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects to open two clusters for negotiations on EU accession in September–October, and two more by the end of the year.

On September 1, Hungary refused to approve the results of the screening of Clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine. The Hungarian side demanded that Ukraine take certain legislative steps regarding the Hungarian national minority.

Read more: Sikorski: Poland will not block opening of the six negotiation clusters on Ukraine’s accession to EU