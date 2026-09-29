European Union will once again attempt to overcome Hungary’s veto on clusters for Ukraine

On September 29, the EU Council’s Working Group on Enlargement (COELA) will once again attempt to approve the results of the screening of negotiation clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine, which is necessary for further progress toward their opening.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Pravda, citing its own sources in the EU Council.

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The EU Council will once again attempt to persuade Hungary to allow the opening of clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine in the EU accession negotiations.

"The issue of Ukraine is at the top of the agenda for the meeting, which will begin at 10:00 a.m. (11:00 a.m. Kyiv time)," one of EuroPravda’s sources said.

During the meeting, representatives of the member states will once again review the results of the screening for Cluster 2, "Internal Market," and Cluster 3, "Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth," which they have been unable to approve due to Hungary’s opposition.

Following the discussion on Ukraine, COELA will separately review the screening results for these same clusters regarding Moldova.

Read more: Sikorski: Poland will not block opening of the six negotiation clusters on Ukraine’s accession to EU

Background

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects to open two clusters for negotiations on EU accession in September–October, and two more by the end of the year.