We hope to open two EU accession negotiating clusters in September–October, and two more by end of year – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine expects to open two EU accession negotiating clusters in September–October and another two by the end of the year.

He said this while speaking to the media alongside the leaders of the Carpathian Eight, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"We hope that two clusters, as I said earlier, will be opened for negotiations in September–October, and we would like to unblock another two by the end of this year," he said.

According to the president, Hungary had a list of issues.

"The governments have worked on them at their level, and the president of the European Commission and the European authorities know about this. There are discussions about a law we were supposed to adopt. As far as I understand, Ukraine’s prime minister is to submit it to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.

"The Hungarian side knows about this. There will then be debates, followed by the adoption of the law. I see no difficulties here.

"I hope to see political will on the other side. For the Hungarian prime minister to support this and unblock four clusters. I do not know how that will happen," Zelenskyy explained.

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Background

On September 1, Hungary refused to approve the screening results for Ukraine’s clusters 2 and 3. The Hungarian side demanded that Ukraine take certain legislative steps concerning the Hungarian national minority.

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