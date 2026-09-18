Two companies have already successfully tested interceptors for jet-powered "shaheds," - Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that two Ukrainian interceptor drones have already successfully passed combat tests and destroyed Russian "Shahed" jet-powered drones.

The head of state made this statement at the "Carpathian Eight" summit, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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What is known?

"In principle, we’re trying not to go into details just yet regarding interceptors designed to counter high-speed shaheds, but nevertheless, two campaigns have successfully passed combat testing, and enemy shaheds were destroyed—even though they were traveling at quite high speeds. This is a major positive, to be honest, but we want to review all the test results and explore how we can accelerate the process as much as possible and move to mass production," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, 67 companies are working on interceptors for jet-powered drones, and contracts are already being signed.

"I think we’ll be successful. These two examples already give us optimism, a sense of positivity, and faith. But faith, optimism, and all of this still require money. We’ll address this issue—we’re already working on it," the head of state added.

Read more: Defence Forces strike more than 3,000 Russian UGVs with drones since start of year – Defence Ministry

Background

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi briefed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on new progress in the development of countermeasures against jet-powered drones. During testing, a Ukrainian interceptor drone successfully shot down a target.

Read more: We have interceptor drones that can actually shoot down jet-powered Shaheds, we will scale them up, Zelenskyy says