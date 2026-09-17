We have interceptor drones that can actually shoot down jet-powered Shaheds, we will scale them up, Zelenskyy says

Drone Industry

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi reported new progress in developing countermeasures against jet-powered drones to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During testing, a Ukrainian interceptor drone successfully shot down a target.

Zelenskyy reported this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Interceptor tests

According to the president, this was the second positive test result for interceptors against jet-powered Shaheds: this time, a target was shot down. Zelenskyy thanked the developers and military personnel and said there were plans to scale up the technology.

"Step by step, we are finding answers to Russian threats and creating our own Ukrainian means of exerting pressure on the enemy," the president said, adding that new active and long-range operations were being prepared.

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Situation on the front

Zelenskyy also praised the units carrying out missions on the front. According to him, there is the necessary momentum in the Donetsk region, reinforcements are being prepared in the Kupiansk sector, and occupiers’ positions are being destroyed in the Oleksandrivka sector.

The president separately thanked the 82nd and 95th Separate Air Assault Brigades for their results in recent days.

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