Anton Kovalskyi to serve as acting Prosecutor General – Zelenskyy’s decree

Anton Kovalsky will serve as acting attorney general.

The relevant decree was published on the Office of the President's website, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"To appoint Anton Anatoliyovych KOVALSKY to serve as Acting Prosecutor General," the text reads.

What is known about Kovalsky?

In July 2025, Kovalsky was appointed head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office.

From September 2020 to October 2021, he served as deputy head of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, and since November 2021, he has served as head of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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