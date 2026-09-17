Anton Kovalskyi to serve as acting Prosecutor General – Zelenskyy’s decree
Anton Kovalsky will serve as acting attorney general.
The relevant decree was published on the Office of the President's website, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"To appoint Anton Anatoliyovych KOVALSKY to serve as Acting Prosecutor General," the text reads.
What is known about Kovalsky?
In July 2025, Kovalsky was appointed head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office.
From September 2020 to October 2021, he served as deputy head of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, and since November 2021, he has served as head of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor’s Office.
Kravchenko's Resignation and the Allegations Against Kryvonos
- Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAP.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Rada to immediately support the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.
- The NABU and the SAP described Kravchenko’s actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption agencies.
- According to the CPC, Kravchenko left the country on the night of September 14.
- Later, the attorney general stated that he is currently abroad on a business trip.
- According to information from Censor.NET sources, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as a business trip to Brussels.
- Subsequently, Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of a sham adoption to evade criminal liability.
- On September 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the removal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the office of Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
- The Office of the Prosecutor General denied reports that Semen Kryvonos had been served with a notice of suspicion.
- Kravchenko accused the NABU of attempting to have the notice of suspicion against Bureau Director Semen Kryvonos revoked through backroom deals.
- On September 15, the president signed Kravchenko's dismissal.
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