Pivdennyi Bridge in Kyiv fully closed to traffic, restrictions introduced on three other bridges during air raid alerts – Kyiv City State Administration

Temporary road traffic restrictions are currently in effect in the capital during air raid alerts. In particular, Pivdennyi Bridge is fully closed to road traffic and metro services following several enemy attacks.

The Kyiv City State Administration reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Traffic restrictions:

Darnytskyi Bridge — traffic operates in one lane from the right bank to the left bank;

Metro Bridge — traffic from the left bank to the right bank is blocked;

Podilskyi Bridge Crossing — traffic from the left bank to the right bank is blocked.

Southern Bridge fully closed

Following several enemy attacks, Pivdennyi Bridge is fully closed to road traffic and metro services, both during air raid alerts and when no alert is in effect.

"We ask for your understanding regarding these changes and urge you to take them into account when planning your journeys. Information will be updated regularly," the Kyiv City State Administration added.

On the evening of October 2, the Russian army hit Pivdennyi Bridge in Kyiv for the fourth time during a drone attack.

Watch more: Intimidate and paralyse: why Russia attacks Kyiv’s bridges / Uncensored. VIDEO

Strikes on a bridge in Kyiv

During the Russian attack on Kyiv on October 1, 2026, Russia carried out two drone strikes near the supporting section of Pivdennyi Bridge in Kyiv. Metro services across the bridge were temporarily suspended. As of the evening of October 1, green line trains were running between Syrets and Vydubychi stations and between Osokorky and Chervonyi Khutir stations.

That evening, a hit on the roadway of Pivdennyi Bridge was recorded. According to preliminary information, the UAV strike damaged a bridge support, a crash barrier, the roadway, and the metro’s protective concrete barrier. Metro specialists are cutting power to the metro tracks. Metro and surface public transport services across the bridge have been suspended.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on October 2, another hit on Pivdennyi Bridge was reported.

Watch more: Defence forces have destroyed bridges near Polohy: enemy logistics in Huliaipole sector have been disrupted, – Airborne Assault Forces. VIDEO