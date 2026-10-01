Piece of engine from Russian ’Shahed’ drone lies on South Bridge in Kyiv following attack. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the South Bridge in Kyiv following a Russian attack by strike drones. A large piece of debris remains on the carriageway which, according to the authors of the post, is part of the engine of a Russian ‘Shahed’ drone.

According to Censor.NET, the video was filmed whilst a car was driving across the bridge after the attack.

The footage shows damaged sections of the Southern Bridge’s structure. A large piece of metal debris lies on the road near the guardrail.

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According to information released alongside the video, this is part of the engine of a Russian "Shahed" strike drone that attacked the capital.

Earlier, a video also appeared online showing the exact moment of the Russian strike on the South Bridge.

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