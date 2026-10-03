Total Russian combat losses since start of war: approximately 1,538,950 personnel (+1,560 over the past day), 12,391 tanks, 50,637 artillery systems, and 25,477 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,538,950 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to October 3, 2026, are approximately:

personnel—approximately 1,538,950 (+1,560) people (wounded and killed);

tanks – 12,391 (+3) units

armored combat vehicles – 25,477 (+6) units

artillery systems – 50,637 (+45) units

MLRS – 2,178 (+3) cases.

Air defense systems – 1,683 (+0) units

aircraft – 443 (+0) units

helicopters – 356 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems – 2,824 (+14) units

Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 544,498 (+1,645) units

cruise missiles – 5,126 (+0) units

ships / boats – 35 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 156,731 (+422) units

specialized equipment – 4,783 (+3) units

Read more: There were 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours. Russian Federation carried out most attacks in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff