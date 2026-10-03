Strike on Northern Bridge: Kyiv gripped by traffic jams. VIDEO

On the morning of 3 October, major traffic jams formed in Kyiv following a Russian strike on the Northern Bridge. Traffic across the bridge from the left bank to the right bank is currently blocked.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A significant build-up of traffic is being observed in Troieshchyna heading towards the North Bridge. A major traffic jam has also formed in the direction of the left bank.

According to eyewitnesses, the number of cars on the roads continues to rise.

Drivers are advised to take traffic disruptions into account and choose alternative routes where possible.

What is known about the strike on the bridge

It was previously reported that on the morning of 3 October, a Russian drone struck a pier of the Northern Bridge.

Details regarding the nature and extent of the damage to the bridge are being clarified

Watch more: Russians attacked Northern Bridge in Kyiv: drone struck one of bridge’s supports. VIDEO