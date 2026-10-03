Drones entered Moldovan airspace: explosions were heard in several areas. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the morning of 3 October, several drones were detected in Moldovan airspace amidst Russia’s large-scale attack on Ukraine. In several parts of the country, local residents heard explosions, and the police found drone debris.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defence and the General Inspectorate of the Moldovan Police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The Ministry of Defence issued its first statement at 8.37 am. The National Integrated Monitoring System detected several drones flying near Novi Aneni, Ștefan Voda, Hîncești, Tudori and Caușani.

At 8.55 am, the ministry reported that, against the backdrop of a massive Russian attack on Ukraine, explosions had been heard in various regions of Moldova.

In particular, reports came in from the districts of Crocmaz, Delacau, Pugachen, Novi Aneni, Bozien, Hincesti, Dubovka, Constantinovka and Caușani.

Police officers and members of the National Army were dispatched to the scenes to establish the circumstances.

Read more: Russian forces have intensified airstrikes in Prydniprovskyi sector and are attempting to gain foothold on islands, - 30th Marine Corps

Drone debris was found in three districts

At around 7.50 am, the Caușani police received a report of an explosion outside the town. On arrival, officers found drone debris and thick smoke.

Fragments of drones were also found near Dubovka and Hincesti. Another fragment of a drone was discovered in the Novoanensky district between the villages of Delakeu and Pugacheny.

In Krokmaz, vegetation caught fire following the explosion

Another explosion occurred near the village of Krokmaz in the Ștefan Voda district, in a vineyard next to an agricultural co-operative.

Following the explosion, vegetation caught fire and windows in the agricultural brigade’s building were damaged. According to the police, there were no casualties.

Read also on "Censor.NET": 39 cases of UAV airspace violations have been recorded in Moldova since the start of the year

Law enforcement officers are continuing to work at the scenes and establish the circumstances of the incidents. Residents are urged to remain calm and not to approach the locations where explosions were recorded or debris was found



