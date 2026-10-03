Defence Forces struck launch site for attack UAVs, command post and Russian crossing point, – General Staff

On 2 October and during the night of 2–3 October, the Defence Forces carried out strikes against a number of key military targets belonging to the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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In the Donetsk area of Donetsk Oblast, the Ukrainian military struck a site used by the Russian army for the storage, preparation and launch of attack drones.

The Defence Forces emphasised that such facilities are among their priority targets. Systematically striking them is intended to reduce the Russian forces’ ability to deploy attack drones, particularly for attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

Command post and crossing point struck

In the Novaya Tavolzhanka area of the Belgorod Oblastin the Russian Federation, Ukrainian troops struck a Russian military command post.

Also, in the Novoocheretuvate area of the Donetsk region, the occupiers’ crossing over the Mokri Yaly River was destroyed.

Strikes on a repair base and a depot

Furthermore, in the Hromivka area of the Kherson region, Ukrainian forces struck a repair base belonging to the Russian occupiers.

In the area of Voznesenivka in the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation, the Defence Forces struck a Russian military logistics depot.

"Operations against key targets of the Russian aggressor are continuing," the General Staff emphasised.

Read also on "Censor.NET": 194 combat engagements in 24 hours: Russia attacked on 11 fronts. The heaviest fighting was in the Kostiantynivka sector, according to the General Staff