Enemy struck Rivne region: two people were injured

On the afternoon of 3 October 2026, Russian forces attacked the territory of the Rivne region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are people who have been injured

According to the Regional Military Administration, two people were injured during an evening attack in the Rivne region.

"They are currently in hospital in a moderately serious condition," the statement reads.

Where did the enemy aim?

The enemy targeted non-residential premises.

The attack caused a fire, which had been brought under control by this morning.

Read more: Nighttime attack on Rivne region: woman was injured, and her house was damaged