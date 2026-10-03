Russia has once again attacked civilian vessel in Odesa region: one seafarer has been killed and three injured
Russian forces struck a civilian cargo ship flying the flag of Liberia in one of the ports in the Odesa region. Thirteen crew members were evacuated to safety.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Enterprise ‘Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority’
A motorman was killed in the attack, and three other crew members were injured.
"This is yet another deliberate attack by the Russian Federation on civilian shipping. Russia continues to terrorise the peaceful merchant fleet and the seafarers who risk their lives every day to keep Ukraine’s sea routes open."
"Our sincere condolences go to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We wish the injured a speedy recovery," the statement reads.
Russian Federation attacks on civilian vessels
Russia’s missile attacks have effectively brought maritime traffic and navigation in the Black Sea to a standstill. At least four such incidents were recorded in September:
- On 10 September, the Russian Federation attacked a civilian tugboat in the Odesa region; two crew members were killed, and two others were hospitalised.
- On 13 September, the Russian Federation attacked the search-and-rescue tug ‘Sapphire’ in a port in the Odesa region. The tug was damaged as a result of the attack;
- On 17 September, in the Black Sea, whilst en route to one of Ukraine’s ports, a vessel flying the Tanzanian flag was attacked by a Russian UAV.
- On 23 September, a commercial cargo ship flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda was hit. The Ukrainian captain was killed, and the rest of the crew were evacuated.
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