Russia has once again attacked civilian vessel in Odesa region: one seafarer has been killed and three injured

Russian forces struck a civilian cargo ship flying the flag of Liberia in one of the ports in the Odesa region. Thirteen crew members were evacuated to safety.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Enterprise ‘Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority’

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A motorman was killed in the attack, and three other crew members were injured.

"This is yet another deliberate attack by the Russian Federation on civilian shipping. Russia continues to terrorise the peaceful merchant fleet and the seafarers who risk their lives every day to keep Ukraine’s sea routes open."

"Our sincere condolences go to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We wish the injured a speedy recovery," the statement reads.

Read more: Russia’s missile terror halts shipping in Black Sea, - Sybiha

Russian Federation attacks on civilian vessels

Russia’s missile attacks have effectively brought maritime traffic and navigation in the Black Sea to a standstill. At least four such incidents were recorded in September: