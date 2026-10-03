Ukraine has secured €50 million from Council of Europe Development Bank and Italy to compensate for destroyed homes, - Koretskyi

Ukraine has secured 50 million euros from the Council of Europe Development Bank and the Italian Government to compensate for destroyed homes.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Serhii Koretskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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New homes for over two thousand Ukrainian families

According to him, the funds will be allocated to housing vouchers under the ‘e-Recovery’ programme. This will enable around 2,200 Ukrainian families who have lost their homes as a result of Russian aggression to be provided with new accommodation.

Read more: Ukraine does not need additional international financing until end of 2026 – European Commission

Results of the agreements reached as part of the HOME project

"This is the first tranche of an additional 100 million euros under the HOME project, which was agreed with our partners during URC-2026 in Gdańsk. Ukraine has previously secured 200 million euros under this project and funded over 6,000 housing vouchers," explained Koretskyi.

He thanked the BIS and the Italian Government for their vital support for Ukraine and for their assistance to Ukrainian families who have lost their homes as a result of the war.